New
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 1 hr ago
Kate Spade Laurel Way Winni Crossbody Bag
$49 $79
free shipping

It's a savings of $150 off list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Tips
  • Available in Periwinkle Twilight or Peach Puff
Features
  • measures 4.7" x 7.3"
  • snap closure
  • 6 credit card slots
  • 1 zip coin compartment
  • 1 exterior slip pocket
  • 1 internal slip pocket
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Handbags Kate Spade Surprise Sale Kate Spade
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register