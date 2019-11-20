Open Offer in New Tab
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Kate Spade Cameron Street Hilli Bag
$60 $158
free shipping

That's $18 under our April mention, $98 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • It's available at this price in black only.
Features
  • scratch-resistant crosshatch-textured leather
  • measures approximately 5.5" x 8" x 2.5"
