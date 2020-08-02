New
Ends Today
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 29 mins ago
Kate Spade Cameron Medium Satchel
$95 $129
free shipping

That's $304 off list and the lowest price we could find. (Most third party sellers charge $140 or more.) Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Tips
  • This item is considered final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • measures 8.5" x 10.8" x 5.5"
  • zip top closure
  • two interior slide pockets
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Kate Spade Surprise Sale Kate Spade
Women's Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register