That's $304 off list and the lowest price we could find. (Most third party sellers charge $140 or more.) Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is considered final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Available in Black.
- measures 8.5" x 10.8" x 5.5"
- zip top closure
- two interior slide pockets
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 11.6" x 17" x 6.3"
- zipper closure
- two interior slide pockets
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- snap closure
- interior zip and slide pockets
- foil embossed logo
- Model: wkru5962
It's $230 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 12" x 13" x 5.5"
- zipper closure pouch included
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping and save on a variety of handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Coach
That's half price and a savings of $12. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in Blue or Camo.
Brands on offer include Ted Baker, Tory Burch, French Connection, Rebbeca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
That's a savings of $11. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in White or Chive.
Save on over 400 items, including totes, handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Use coupon code "MAKEITTWO" yield bundle discounts (eligible items are marked)
That's $24 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Available in Mint.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- disk clutch closure
- glass and cubic zirconia
Sign In or Register