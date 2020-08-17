New
Ends Today
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 39 mins ago
Kate Spade Cameron Lemon Zest L-Zip Laptop Sleeve
$49 $110
free shipping

That's $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Tips
  • This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Features
  • fits laptops up to 15"
  • saffiano pvc
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptop Bags Kate Spade Surprise Sale Kate Spade
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register