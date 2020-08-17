That's $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- fits laptops up to 15"
- saffiano pvc
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Search "Taylor Universal Laptop Bag" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 2.2" x 15.7" x 2"
- zip closure
Whether you're prepping for the new school year or need to spruce up your office space, Lenovo via eBay has you covered with items up to 65% off. Prices start at around $8 for headphones, $13 for mice, $15 for laptop bags, and $525 for laptops - for some examples to get you started. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Lenovo direct via eBay.
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Save 58% off the list price by applying coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Grey.
- luggage strap and removable soulder strap
- separate cushioned laptop compartment
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- water resistant fabric
- Model: GX40M52035
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by best Buy via Google Shopping.
- briefcase transforms into backpack
- Model: UBN310-10
Save on over 400 items, including totes, handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Use coupon code "MAKEITTWO" yield bundle discounts (eligible items are marked)
It's a savings of $150 off list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Available in Periwinkle Twilight or Peach Puff
- measures 4.7" x 7.3"
- snap closure
- 6 credit card slots
- 1 zip coin compartment
- 1 exterior slip pocket
- 1 internal slip pocket
It's $230 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 12" x 13" x 5.5"
- zipper closure pouch included
It's $99 under list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Search "OUMU1186" to view item.
- Available in Grey.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Sign In or Register