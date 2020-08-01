It's $230 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 12" x 13" x 5.5"
- zipper closure pouch included
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price on an all-leather Kate Spade tote of this size. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- It's available in
Black orWhite Multi
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- jacquard lining
- measures 11.6" x 12" x 4.9"
- large pocket tote with zip closure
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 11.6" x 17" x 6.3"
- zipper closure
- two interior slide pockets
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- snap closure
- interior zip and slide pockets
- foil embossed logo
- Model: wkru5962
It's $210 under list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- It's a final sale item; no refunds or exchanges are allowed.
- Nylon construction
- 2-way jacquard lining
- 11"h x 17"w x 7.75"d
- Drop length of 22"
- Handle drop of 11"
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping and save on a variety of handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Coach
That's half price and a savings of $12. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in Blue or Camo.
Brands on offer include Ted Baker, Tory Burch, French Connection, Rebbeca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
Save on over 400 items, including totes, camera bags, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- All sales are final.
That's $24 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Available in Mint.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- disk clutch closure
- glass and cubic zirconia
Sign In or Register