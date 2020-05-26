exclusive
New
Kaspersky Lab · 42 mins ago
$20 $80
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
That's $20 under Amazon's price. Buy Now at Kaspersky Lab
Tips
- This offer includes auto-renewal; however, you may cancel your subscription in advance of renewal.
Features
- antivirus & security suite that helps guard against malware, webcam spies, online trackers, financial scammers, and other threats
Details
Comments
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
3 wks ago
Google Meet Premium Video Conferencing
free
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings. Shop Now
Tips
- Google Meet will be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available.
Features
- Join or start meetings
6 days ago
Star Trek Artwork Backgrounds for Video Calling
Free
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
Features
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
4 wks ago
Disney Imagineering in a Box
free
online access
It's a great, stimulating way to keep kids occupied for hours for free. Shop Now
Features
- Go behind the scenes with Disney Imagineers and complete project-based exercises to design a theme park
1 mo ago
Harvard University Online Courses
free
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more. Shop Now
Features
- 64 courses to choose from
exclusive
New
Kaspersky Lab · 54 mins ago
Kaspersky Total Security 3-Device 1-Year Subscription
$23 $90
A DealNews exclusive!
That's $22 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Kaspersky Lab
Tips
- This offer includes auto-renewal; however, you may cancel your subscription in advance of renewal.
Features
- virus and ransomware protection
- password manager
- encrypted browser for online transactions
- file protection
Sign In or Register