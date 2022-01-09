It's the lowest price we could find by at least $17. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in multiple colors (Black / Jewel Combo pictured).
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- measures 4.5" x 3.5" x 1.5"
- zipper and snap closure
- interior includes 6 card slots and 1 bill slot
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Diane von Furstenberg, BCBGeneration, Sam Edelman, Jessica Simpson, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Stack discounts for savings of up to 70% on watches, bags, wallets, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Additional discounts on already reduced prices are always appealing to me."
It's $49 off and available in Black or Brown. Buy Now at Macy's
- 18mm strap
- antique brass enclosure
Save on over 700 options including crossbody bags, coin purses, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Burberry Women's Red Shoulder Bag for $247.99 ($302 off)
Shop over 20,000 items including apparel for the whole family, home items, home furniture, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Save on apparel for the family, shoes, luggage, bedding, cookware, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $133. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- double wall lid w/ internal drip ridges and condensation ring
- oven save to 500° Fahrenheit
That ties the best price we've seen at $80 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- oven safe to 400° F
- tempered glass lids
- cool-to-the-touch handles
Sign In or Register