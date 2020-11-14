New
Karl Lagerfeld Men's Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
At least 43% off

At the time of publishing, there are 47 pairs of shoes and boots, all discounted by at least 43%. And although the banner says up to 70% off, the best value pair are actually at 82% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Pictured are the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Men's Leather Derby Loafers for $69.97 ($255 off list.)
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
