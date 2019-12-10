Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
Karisma Hotels & Resorts Extended Black Friday Sale
Up to 80% off

With prices starting from $99 per person/per night, that's Karisma's biggest sale of the year. Save on stays at Adults-Only and Family-Friendly resorts. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel

Tips
  • A minimum stay of 3 nights is required.
  • Book this travel deal by December 10 for stays throughout 2020.
  • Blackout dates and exclusions apply; discounts vary by property and date.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/10/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hotels Dunhill Travel
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register