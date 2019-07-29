New
Karisma Hotels & Resorts Christmas in July Sale
up to 62% off

Karisma Hotels & Resorts via Dunhill Travel takes up to 62% off hotel stays as part of its Christmas in July Sale. Plus, bag up to $300 in resort credit and room upgrades with select stays. Book this travel deal by July 31 for stays through December 21, 2021. Shop Now

  • Properties include Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Azul Beach Resort Negril, and El Dorado Casitas Royale.
  • Some exclusions and blackout dates apply.
