New
Ends Today
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Karen Scott Women's Striped T-Shirt Dress
$17 $45
free shipping

Today only, Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Striped T-Shirt Dress in Ultra Blue (pictured) or Light Blue Heather for $19.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes from XS to XL
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BIG"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Macy's Karen Scott
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register