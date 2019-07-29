- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Striped T-Shirt Dress in Ultra Blue (pictured) or Light Blue Heather for $19.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Floral-Print Dress in Light Blue Heather for $15.53 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Embellished High-Low Dress in several colors (Neutral Animal pictured) for $27.93 with free shipping. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was the same price last week, however it required in-store pickup.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress in Hibiscus for $45.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
TianJL via Amazon offers the Sarin Mathews Women's Off-the-Shoulder Short Sleeve Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "U86VABCV" drops the price to $20.79. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Shiatsu Select Heated Foot Massager for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Cotton Elbow-Sleeve Top in several colors (Classic Teal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts it to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Petite Pull-On Pants in several colors (Hammock pictured) for $9.93 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
