Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Karen Scott Women's Sport Studded 3/4-Sleeve Shift Dress
$13 $45
pickup

That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in Chocolate
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Macy's Karen Scott
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register