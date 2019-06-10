New
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Karen Scott Women's Infinity-Scarf Sweater
$9 $47
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Infinity-Scarf Sweater in Deep Black or Merlot for $9.36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Details
Comments
