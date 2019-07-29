New
Macy's · 25 mins ago
Karen Scott Women's Floral-Print Dress
$16 $45
free shipping

Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Floral-Print Dress in Light Blue Heather for $15.53 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes S to XL
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/29/2019
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Dresses Macy's Karen Scott
Women's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register