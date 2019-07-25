New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Karen Scott Women's Cotton Elbow-Sleeve Top
$10 $30
free shipping

Macy's offers the Karen Scott Women's Cotton Elbow-Sleeve Top in several colors (Classic Teal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts it to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • most sizes XS to XXL
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shirts Macy's Karen Scott
Women's Cotton Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register