Walmart · 56 mins ago
Karcher 15" Pressure Washer Attachment
$36 $78
free shipping

That's $42 off and $20 less than what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • compatible with gas power washers up to 3,200 PSI
  • 1/4" quick-connect fitting
  • two 1,500 rpm nozzles
  • Model: 8.641-035.0
  • Popularity: 4/5
Power Tools
