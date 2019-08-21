Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Karaoke USA All-In-One DVD/CDG/MP3G/Bluetooth/Media Player Karaoke System for $139.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rowood via Amazon offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in four styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "LEN100" drops it to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $63.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $163 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
eKitchenWorld via Rakuten offers the Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $71.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now
