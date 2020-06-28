New
Kangaroo · 1 hr ago
$69 $99
free shipping
Use coupon code "DEAL30" to cut $30 off the price of a 1-year subscription, and as an added bonus, you'll get the Front Door Security Kit included for free. (You'd pay at least $154 for the components of the security kit purchased separately elsewhere, without the complete monitoring subscription.) Buy Now at Kangaroo
Features
- 24/7 professional monitoring
- Motion and ring mobile alerts & photo-motion recordings of activity
- 1 year of Doorbell Camera cloud storage
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- package theft reimbursement ($150 maximum per incident; 2 claims per year)
- Kit includes a Doorbell Camera, 2 Motion + Entry Sensors, 85db Siren + Keypad, and 2 Roo Tags
Details
Comments
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Ring Stick Up 1080p Wireless Security Camera
$89 $200
free shipping
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
Amazon · 4 days ago
YI 1080p Outdoor Security Camera
$40 $85
free shipping
You'll pay at least $52 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- optional 24/7 emergency response service
- 12 infrared LED beads
- 1080p resolution
- 110° lens
- universal ball mount
- 2-way audio
- Model: 86002
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Uniojo 4-Camera 1080p Wireless Security Camera System
$160 $320
free shipping
Coupon code "7F5KPWF4" cuts the price by $160, an effective discount of 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by New Fashion via Amazon.
Features
- 4-channel HD NVR recorder
- 1TB hard drive
- IP66 waterproof rated
- motion detection
New
Lorex Technology · 48 mins ago
Lorex 4th of July Sale
Extra 20% off
free shipping on $100
Apply code "SAVE20" to take 20% off HD security systems, WiFi cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lorex Technology
Tips
- Excludes W261AQC camera, LNWDB1 Doorbell, and V261LCD Floodlight.
- Shipping charges vary for items under $100.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kangaroo Water and Climate Sensor Leak Detector Kit
$20 $30
free shipping via Prime
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HeyKangaroo via Amazon.
Features
- mobile app-based home monitoring system
- detects leaks and changes in temperature and humidity and alerts your phone
- Model: A0004
Sign In or Register