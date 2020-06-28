New
Kangaroo · 1 hr ago
Kangaroo Complete Security Monitoring 1-Year Sub. + Front Door Security Kit
$69 $99
free shipping

Use coupon code "DEAL30" to cut $30 off the price of a 1-year subscription, and as an added bonus, you'll get the Front Door Security Kit included for free. (You'd pay at least $154 for the components of the security kit purchased separately elsewhere, without the complete monitoring subscription.) Buy Now at Kangaroo

Features
  • 24/7 professional monitoring
  • Motion and ring mobile alerts & photo-motion recordings of activity
  • 1 year of Doorbell Camera cloud storage
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • package theft reimbursement ($150 maximum per incident; 2 claims per year)
  • Kit includes a Doorbell Camera, 2 Motion + Entry Sensors, 85db Siren + Keypad, and 2 Roo Tags
  • Code "DEAL30"
  • Expires 6/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
