New
B&H Photo Video · 38 mins ago
$50 $100
free shipping
Most stores charge double. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- for 11" & 12.9" sized iPads
- HDMI input
- USB 3.1 type-C port
- USB 3.1 type-A port
Details
Comments
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Jamjake Stylus Pen for iPad
$21 $34
free shipping
Apply coupon code "OOT5UXE3" for a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jamjake via Amazon.
Features
- palm rejection
- spare tip
- up to 20-hours continuous work on a single charge
Amazon · 3 days ago
OtterBox Defender Series Case for iPad Pro
$52 $130
free shipping
Save $13 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- inner shell, outer cover, and touchscreen protector
- port covers
- Model: Z542398
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
B&H Photo Video Featured Deals
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB Dual-SIM Smartphone
$700 $1,200
$9 shipping
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Canon Specials at B&H Photo Video
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Smart Tab w/ Smart Dock
$159
free shipping
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Sign In or Register