It's a low by $5. Plus, coupon code "FREESHIP" bags free shipping (an additional $8 savings). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Golden Harvest hemp extract
- MCT oil base
- 16mg of CBD per dropper
Once you clip the on-page coupon and order via Subscribe & Save, it's around $8 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Vanilla or Chocolate.
Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping, which saves $8 on this item. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
Coupon code "POWERPROBAR48" makes it the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt
- Available in chocolate, vanilla, and peanut butter fudge.
Apply code "dealnews" to save half off sitewide and bag free shipping (a $6.95 savings on orders under $35). Shop Now at Royal & Pure
- Pictured is the Royal & Pure Peppermint CBD Oil for $49.99 after coupon ($50 off).
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
- fruity flavor
- Model: GRE-000133
Apply "SHOPCBD15" to get an extra 15% off already discounted oils, salves, bath bombs, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum CBD Relaxing Salve for $19.12 after coupon ($26 off list).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping, which makes it $4 less than our mention from last month (since shipping added $7.99). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- 20mg CBD per gummy
- approximately 40 gummies per bottle
Use coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save on CBD gummy supplements in a range of potencies. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured are the Green Roads CBD Relax Bears 50mg for $6 after coupon (a low by $3).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Sign In or Register