New
ShopCBD · 16 mins ago
Kanabia Full Spectrum 500mg CBD Oil 30ml Tincture
$40 $66
free shipping

It's a low by $5. Plus, coupon code "FREESHIP" bags free shipping (an additional $8 savings). Buy Now at ShopCBD

Features
  • Golden Harvest hemp extract
  • MCT oil base
  • 16mg of CBD per dropper
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FREESHIP"
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD Kanabia
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register