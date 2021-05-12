Kanabia Full Spectrum 500mg CBD Oil 30ml Tincture for $33

It's $7 under our April mention and a low by $12. Plus, coupon code "FREESHIP" bags free shipping (an additional $8 savings). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Golden Harvest hemp extract
- MCT oil base
- 16mg of CBD per dropper
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 30 servings
Take half off Pro products without a coupon and 45% off everything else with coupon code "45VIP". Shop Now at Myprotein
- The discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Myprotein Pro 20-Serving The Pre-Workout+ for $27.49 in cart ($28 off).
- Pro products ship free; otherwise, spend $25 for free shipping.
Apply code "dealnews" to save half off sitewide and bag free shipping (a $6.95 savings on orders under $35). Shop Now at Royal & Pure
- Pictured is the Royal & Pure Peppermint CBD Oil for $50 after coupon.
Coupon code "FREESHIP" saves you $8 in shipping fees – no one likes paying more for shipping than they're spending on the item itself. Buy Now at ShopCBD
Apply "SHOPCBD15" to get an extra 15% off already discounted oils, salves, bath bombs, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum CBD Relaxing Salve for $19.12 after coupon ($26 off list).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping, which makes it $4 less than our mention from last month (since shipping added $7.99). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- 20mg CBD per gummy
- approximately 40 gummies per bottle
Use coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save on CBD gummy supplements in a range of potencies. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured are the Green Roads CBD Relax Bears 50mg for $6 after coupon (a low by $3).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
