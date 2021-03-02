New
ShopCBD
Kanabia CBD Oil Full Spectrum 500mg 30mL Bottle
$30 $40
free shipping w/ $49

With coupon code "CBD25", it's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD

  • Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping.
  • 16mg of CBD per dropper
  • contains 0.3% THC or less
  • Published 57 min ago
