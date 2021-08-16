KanCan Jeans at Maurices: Up to $30 off
New
Maurices · 1 hr ago
KanCan Jeans at Maurices
up to $30 off
free shipping w/ $50

Apply coupon code "2756" to get $15 off $60 or $30 off $100 on this brand or other regularly-priced items across the site. (Sale items are excluded.) Shop Now at Maurices

Tips
  • Posted by Sarah.
  • Why does she love this deal? "This is one of my favorite denim brands right now. I've accumulated several pairs because they have just enough stretch to be really comfortable, but also hold their shape well. Many styles are high rise, so they have good coverage and a tendency to be flattering. I most recently purchased the pictured gray pair and I've been pretty obsessed. That said, I still don't want to pay full price, so a coupon like this is great for getting the latest styles from this brand for less."
  • Pictured is the KanCan Gray Skinny High Rise Ripped Jean for $49.90 after code.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee or get free shipping on $50 or more.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/22/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Jeans Maurices
Denim Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register