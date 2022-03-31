It's $86 under list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Kamrui's Mini PC Shop via Newegg.
- Intel Celeron J4125 2.7GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM
- Windows 10 Professional
- two HDMI 2.0 ports
Expires 3/31/2022
Shop deals on laptops and desktops, powered by some of Intel's fastest CPUs, including this pictured Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $949. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's a $61 savings on this mini PC. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beelink Direct via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 500GB SSD
- Windows 11
You'll pay about $300 just for the GPU alone -- assuming you can find it in-stock anywhere else. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G10DK-WH563
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
Use coupon code "VGAMSET274" and the rebate linked below to get this price – you'd pay around $280 elsewhere for this. Buy Now at Newegg
- Click here for instructions on redeeming the rebate.
- 1354 MHz core clock
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI outputs
- Model: GeForce GTX 1050 TI GAMING X 4G
- UPC: 824142152881, 824142137420
Save on over 200 titles including DragonBall FighterZ: Standard Edition, Halo: Infinite, Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4: Deluxe Edition, and many more. Even better, select titles receive an additional 10% off with mobile check out and the code listed on the product page. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is DragonBall FighterZ: Standard Edition for $8 ($52 off list).
It's $65 under list and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Expand your storage with this deal that is best price we could find by $5. Apply coupon code "344TEXP" to snag the savings. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Red at this price.
- works w/ USB 2.0 & 3.0
- compatible w/ PC & Mac
- Model: STKC4000403
