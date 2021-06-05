Kalorik by Britto Toaster for $60

New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
$60 $90
free shipping w/ $89
Even with shipping, it's $22 under what Kalorik charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Available in Multi.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
- extra wide 1.5" slots
- cord storage in base
- removable crumb tray
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
