Assuming you'll use the points, that's $14 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now, also by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most vendors charge at least $40. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most merchants charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $17 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $32 and the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we could find by $67. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $132. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
