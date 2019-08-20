New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kalorik Belgian Waffle Maker
$13 $34
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kalorik Belgian Waffle Maker for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now

Features
  • 350° to 430° F range
  • 7" cooking plates
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Kalorik
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register