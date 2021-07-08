Kalorik 3.2-Quart Deep Fryer for $72 in cart
New
Macy's · 28 mins ago
Kalorik 3.2-Quart Deep Fryer
$72 in cart $113
free shipping

You'd pay $80 elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • The price drops in cart.
Features
  • dishwasher-safe part
  • adjustable thermostat
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Kalorik
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register