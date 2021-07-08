Kalorik 3.2-Quart Deep Fryer for $72 in cart

You'd pay $80 elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- The price drops in cart.
- dishwasher-safe part
- adjustable thermostat
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $2 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. (Most charge $90 or more.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Silver.
- 7.5" serrated stainless steel blade
- thickness control knob (up to 9/16")
- quick-release food carriage bar
- aluminum housing
- removable blade and food tray for cleaning
- Model: AS 40763 S
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- TotalFry 360° technology
- sensor cook & sensor reheat
- works as a microwave, air fryer, convection oven, & toaster oven
- Model: GTWHG12S1SA10
That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250W base
- includes recipe book
- Model: MBR-1101
That's a $10 drop below our mention from a few days ago, and it's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
It's the lowest price we could find by $26 and a great price for an air fryer. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.49 shipping charge.
- adjustable temperature control
- 30-minute timer
- 1000W of power
- non-stick coating
- Model: SM-AIR-1800
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles and home good specials throughout the site. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices as marked.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop sandals from Roxy, REEF, Nautica, DKNY, Esprit, Tommy Hilfiger, London Fog, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chaise Flip-Flop Sandals for $17.40 (a low by $3).
Save on over 18,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed for $269 ($230 off).
That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Kalorik via eBay.
- wet/dry vacuum
- traps all dust & dirt particles in water
- 2-in-1 floor brush, dust brush, & crevice tool included
- Model: WFVC 43331 BL
Sign In or Register