SideDeal · 10 mins ago
$73 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- adjustable time and temperature
- includes air frying basket, baking pan, air rack, and crumb tray
Related Offers
Sam's Club · 1 day ago
PowerXL 1-Cu. Ft. Microwave Air Fryer
$160 for members $200
free shipping
It's $40 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- The featured image is a stainless-steel outer finish, however the item has a black outer finish.
Features
- 37 one-touch auto-cook pre-sets
- digital control panel
eBay · 1 wk ago
Masterbuilt Countertop 3-in-1 Electric Deep Fryer
$76 $126
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by spreetail via eBay.
Features
- includes basket
- built-in drain valve
- adjustable temperature
- deep fryer, boiler, and steamer
- Model: MB20010118
eBay · 3 wks ago
Certified Refurb PowerXL 1,700W 10-Quart Vortex Air Fryer
$60 $121
free shipping
At half off the list price, it's the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 12 preset functions
- LED touch display
- automatic shutoff
- Model: K50701
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Chefman 6.5-Quart Analog Air Fryer
$48 $86
free shipping
That is the best price we could find by $28.
Update: The price dropped to $48.08. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 175° to 400°F temperature range
- 6.5-liter capacity
- 60-minute timer
- dishwasher safe basket
SideDeal · 1 day ago
Anti-Skid Ice-Traction Cleats
$12 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $38 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Unisex
- One pair
- 10 Carbide steel spikes per cleat
- Made of rubber
SideDeal · 2 wks ago
Men's Fleece Sweatpants 3-Pack
$39 $148
free shipping
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Men's French Terry Jogger Pants
3 for $35 $114
free shipping
That's a savings of $79 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
SideDeal · 3 wks ago
Men's Tagless T-Shirt 6-Pack
$29 $145
free shipping
That's just under $5 per shirt. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
