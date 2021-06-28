Kaload TENS Neck Massager for $19

Banggood · 44 mins ago
$19 $50
$3 shipping
Coupon code "BGDNVFM" takes $31 off, saving more than 60%. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- In White or Blue.
- Shipping adds $2.99.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- 5.0 TENS pulse massage
- voice or remote control
- 6 massage techniques
- 4 massage nodes
- 18 strength levels
- red light therapy
- 2 heat settings
- USB charging
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Big Summer Savings at Walmart
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Sonic Electric Toothbrush Kit
$15 $83
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TYO2JXYR" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White.
- Sold by fhjbm via Amazon.
Features
- 6 modes
- IPX7 waterproof
- Smart vibration timer
- includes handle, 5 toothbrush heads, face cleaning brush, face massage brush, & charging cable
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Awelor Ear Wax Removal Endoscope Camera
$9.99 w/ Prime $24
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GHB5428J" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Availale in Black at this price.
- Sold by Awelor US via Amazon.
Features
- 6 LED lights
- 360° wide-angle professional grade lens
- 5MP HD camera
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Pharmacy
from $1/mo w/ Prime
free shipping
You can save big by combining 6-month generic med subscriptions with your Prime membership. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Presented with the obvious qualification that we're not doctors – we graduated from the School of Sweet Deals, which is largely unaccredited. This is not medical advice.
- Works with most insurance plans and with your prescriber.
Banggood · 3 wks ago
Universal Car Front Seat Mat Cover
$20 $30
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNCFS" to save $10. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Choose shipping from USA on main product page. There is also a $2 allowance available for new users.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
Features
- PU leather
- breathable cushion pad
- includes 1 cover
Banggood · 3 wks ago
iMars Real-Time Solar Tire Pressure Monitor System
$17 $27
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNTPM" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds $0.44 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
Features
- LCD screen
- auto power-on
- IP67 waterproof
- smart sleep mode
- Model: T260
Banggood · 1 wk ago
Enusic 150-PSI Cordless Digital Air Pump
$33 $53
free shipping
Apply code "BGDNEAP" to save $31. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- $1.06 for shipping insurance is auto applied at checkout, but can be removed.
- This item ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
Features
- for use inflating vehicle tires and toys
- 4,000mAh
- USB charge cable included
- OLED display
- 4 pressure modes
- includes 3 nozzle adapters
- Model: TP03
Banggood · 3 wks ago
iMars 7" Touchscreen 2 Din Car Stereo and Backup Camera Kit
$65 $90
$3 shipping
Apply code "BGIOCAM" to save $101 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- This vendor adds $1.08 for shipping insurance. You can uncheck it during checkout it you do not wish to insure your item.
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
Features
- supports iOS phone one way and Android phone two-way
- GPS navigation
- links to steering wheel controls
- Bluetooth 4.0
- driving recorder
- radio has 30 presets
- Android 8.0
