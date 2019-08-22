New
Ends Today
Meh · 48 mins ago
Kai Luna Professional 4pc Knife Set w/ Sheaths
$20 $47
$5 shipping

Today only, Meh offers the Kai Luna Professional 4-Piece Knife Set with Sheaths for $20 plus $5 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now

Features
  • incl. 7" santoku knife, 6" multi utility knife, 8" bread knife, and 3-1/2" paring knife
↑ less
Buy from Meh
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Meh Kai
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register