It's $45 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by KUU Official Store via Newegg.
- Intel Celeron J4115 1.5GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Expires 11/11/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on laptops, peripherals, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Razer
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Save on over 200 computers and electronics. Plus, save extra on select items after applying the on-page coupons. Shop Now at Newegg
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
This beats Best Buy's early Black Friday listing and usually retails at $550. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS display
- Quad core processor
- webOS + LG Channels
- Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
- Works with Google Assistant & Alexa, Apple Airplay 2
That's the best price we've seen – it's a $20 drop since we saw it two weeks ago, and a $40 low now. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn via Newegg.
- lumbar support
- covered with stain-resistant materials
- 360° swivel
- center tilt, tilt tension, and height adjustment
- Model: TROOPER-01
