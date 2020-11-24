It's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by KUU Official Store via Newegg.
- Intel Core i5-5257U 2.70GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's the best price we could find by $170.
This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase.
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Save on computers, storage, electronics, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes.
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg.
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $200 and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 12,000-watt max output, 9,500-watt rated output
- 8-gallon fuel tank
- 12-hour runtime at 50% output
- Model: G12KBN
That's $4 under our June mention, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
- includes full-size SDHC/SDXC adapter
- data transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: TUSDX128GUHS03
- UPC: 765441024656
