KOOL-FLO 14x12" 3-Speed High-Velocity Fan for $30
New
Ace Hardware · 44 mins ago
KOOL-FLO 14x12" 3-Speed High-Velocity Fan
$30
free delivery w/ $50

Most sellers charge over $40. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
  • up to 1,500 CFM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Fans Ace Hardware
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register