New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
KNOX Knox Automatic Robot Vacuum
$72 w/ $11 Rakuten points $140
free shipping

Ending today, Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Knox Automatic Robot Vacuum for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $71.96. Plus, you'll bag $10.79 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now

Features
  • 90-minute run time per charge
  • Dual-Filter
  • Mopping function
  • Anti-fall sensors
  • Model: KN-RVC-01
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten KNOX
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register