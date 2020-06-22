Wowitiscool offers the disposable 3-ply face mask 50-pack for $14.99 (discounted from $42.99) and KN95 particulate respirator mask 10-pack for $24.99 (discounted from $49.99) and 20-pack for $44.99 (discounted from $79.99), all with free shipping. Shop Now at WowitisCool
Expires 6/22/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Save on face masks in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns - one of the most varied selections we've seen. Plus, take an extra 15% off with code "15AC". Shop Now at SheIn
- Uncheck "Shipping Guarantee" during checkout to get these prices.
- Plus, today only (5/12), take an extra $5 off orders of $59 or more or an extra $10 off orders of $99 or more via "SUNSHINE20".
- These items are expected to deliver around June 11.
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint
- Kid Masks for $13
- Adult Masks for $18
- Filter 10-packs for $10
- Ships by May 28.
- adjustable ear loops
- replaceable filters
- multiple layers
Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now
- Are you working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis? Scroll down and click on "Get Ear Savers".
- Have a Glowforge 3D laser printer? Scroll down and Click on "Help Print" to see how you can help.
- take pressure and friction off the ears, making all masks more comfortable and reduce the risk of damage to the ears and face
- also help when the mask is the wrong size
Apply coupon code "20MAKE4120" to save $5 and drop these masks to effectively $2 each.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Michaels
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Black.
- One size fits most
