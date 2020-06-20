sponsored
MQ Direct · 1 hr ago
just $1.75 each
free shipping
MQ Direct offers KN95 Respirator Face Masks in the following deals, each with free shipping:
- 25-pack for $44.75 ($1.79 each)
- 50-pack for $88.50 ($1.77 each)
- 100-pack for $175 ($1.75 each)
Features
- Skin-friendly non-woven fabric on the interior
- Compatible with eye wear protection glasses & face shields
- 5-ply
Details
1 comment
bjturk512
Unless a mask makes a tight seal to the face (and these can't), KN95 masks are no more effective than dust masks that cost less than half the price. Don't waste your money on these.
