MQ Direct offers KN95 Respirator Face Masks in the following deals, each with free shipping:
- 25-pack for $44.75 ($1.79 each)
- 50-pack for $88.50 ($1.77 each)
- 100-pack for $175 ($1.75 each)
Features
- Skin-friendly non-woven fabric on the interior
- Compatible with eye wear protection glasses & face shields
- 5-ply
Details
SheIn · 1 mo ago
Non-Medical Fabric Face Masks at SheIn
from $1
free shipping w/ $49
Save on face masks in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns - one of the most varied selections we've seen. Plus, take an extra 15% off with code "15AC". Shop Now at SheIn
Tips
- Uncheck "Shipping Guarantee" during checkout to get these prices.
- Plus, today only (5/12), take an extra $5 off orders of $59 or more or an extra $10 off orders of $99 or more via "SUNSHINE20".
- These items are expected to deliver around June 11.
Vistaprint · 1 mo ago
Vistaprint Replaceable Nanofilter System Face Masks
Pre-orders for $18 or less
free shipping
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint
Tips
- Kid Masks for $13
- Adult Masks for $18
- Filter 10-packs for $10
- Ships by May 28.
Features
- adjustable ear loops
- replaceable filters
- multiple layers
1 mo ago
Ear Savers
Free for essential workers
direct from maker
Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now
Tips
- Are you working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis? Scroll down and click on "Get Ear Savers".
- Have a Glowforge 3D laser printer? Scroll down and Click on "Help Print" to see how you can help.
Features
- take pressure and friction off the ears, making all masks more comfortable and reduce the risk of damage to the ears and face
- also help when the mask is the wrong size
Michaels · 1 mo ago
Bella+Canvas Fleece Face Mask 10-Pack
$16
curbside pickup
Apply coupon code "20MAKE4120" to save $5 and drop these masks to effectively $2 each.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Michaels
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Black.
Features
- One size fits most
