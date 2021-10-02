That's about $66 less than what you'd pay for a similar 100-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Get deep discounts on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, bags, eyewear, and more. Save on brands like Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Jessica Simpson, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
It's $349 off list and a low price for a bag of this size from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $6 below the next best price we could find, nearly a buck below our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black / Navy / Gray.
Save on 29 styles. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses for $87.50 ($88 off)
Show your spirit for the next game with your pro team's jersey. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available for 16 teams (Miami Dolphins pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
It's $159 under list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's a savings of $44 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- pedometer
- message and phone call alert
- sleep monitor
Sign In or Register