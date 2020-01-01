sponsored
MQ Direct · 1 hr ago
40% off
free shipping
KN95 Face Masks - HUGE SALE, 40% off and free shipping with coupon code "dealnews". Buy Now at MQ Direct
Features
- Skin-friendly non-woven fabric on the interior
- Compatible with eye wear protection glasses & face shields
- 5-ply
Details
3 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Cafago · 4 days ago
Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$15 $34
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ezy-Dose Pill Pouches 50-Pack
$1 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
