GetAMask.store · 1 hr ago
$30 $39
free shipping w/ $50
GetAMask.store offers KN95 Filtering Facepiece Respirators with prices beginning at $29.50 for a 10-pack. That's a savings of $9, down from $38.95, or 24% off.) Buy Now at GetAMask.store
- Shipping starts at $6.98, or get free shipping with purchases of $50 or more.
Expires 7/9/2020
Published 12 hr ago
1 mo ago
Jaanuu Reusable Antimicrobial Finished Face Mask 5-Pack
preorders for $25
free shipping w/ $50
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
Tips
- This item will start shipping on 05/25/20.
- Shipping adds $6.99, but you can pre-order two 5-packs for $50 and get free shipping.
- They come in a range of colors (Estate Navy Blue pictured) in adults' and kids' sizes.
Features
- made from antimicrobial-finished scrubs fabric
- reinforced with cotton lining
- washable and reusable
- adjustable ear loops
- individually bagged in antimicrobial-finished fabric
SheIn · 3 wks ago
Non-Medical Fabric Face Masks at SheIn
from $1
free shipping w/ $49
Save on face masks in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns - one of the most varied selections we've seen. Plus, take an extra 15% off with code "15AC". Shop Now at SheIn
Tips
- Uncheck "Shipping Guarantee" during checkout to get these prices.
- Plus, today only (5/12), take an extra $5 off orders of $59 or more or an extra $10 off orders of $99 or more via "SUNSHINE20".
- These items are expected to deliver around June 11.
Vistaprint · 1 mo ago
Vistaprint Replaceable Nanofilter System Face Masks
Pre-orders for $18 or less
free shipping
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint
Tips
- Kid Masks for $13
- Adult Masks for $18
- Filter 10-packs for $10
- Ships by May 28.
Features
- adjustable ear loops
- replaceable filters
- multiple layers
1 mo ago
Ear Savers
Free for essential workers
direct from maker
Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now
Tips
- Are you working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis? Scroll down and click on "Get Ear Savers".
- Have a Glowforge 3D laser printer? Scroll down and Click on "Help Print" to see how you can help.
Features
- take pressure and friction off the ears, making all masks more comfortable and reduce the risk of damage to the ears and face
- also help when the mask is the wrong size
6 comments
jonathan_gleich
I did a lot of research, and looked back to post it, I see where I made a mistake, that there was a major glut of COUNTERFEIT KN95 masks coming out of china, and some states bought containers worth of these masks, and they had to be discarded. I stand correct, with apologies.
cru8
@jonathan_gleitch
Stop spreading false information. We get enough of that daily on twitter. 3M compared N95 (US standard) to KN95 (China standard). They are similar. Nothing remotely close to your 32% claim or a coffee filter.
https://multimedia.3m.com/...irator-classes-tb.pdf
Stop spreading false information. We get enough of that daily on twitter. 3M compared N95 (US standard) to KN95 (China standard). They are similar. Nothing remotely close to your 32% claim or a coffee filter.
https://multimedia.3m.com/...irator-classes-tb.pdf
kasperr
I'd love to see Jonathan walking around with a coffee filter around his face and cup of coffee in hand
jonathan_gleich
KN95 have like a 32% efficiency for filtering particles, coffee filters are more efficent
