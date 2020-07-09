GetAMask.store · 1 hr ago
KN95 Filtering Mask 10-Pack
$30 $39
free shipping w/ $50

GetAMask.store offers KN95 Filtering Facepiece Respirators with prices beginning at $29.50 for a 10-pack. That's a savings of $9, down from $38.95, or 24% off.) Buy Now at GetAMask.store

  • Shipping starts at $6.98, or get free shipping with purchases of $50 or more.
  • Expires 7/9/2020
    Published 12 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
6 comments
jonathan_gleich
I did a lot of research, and looked back to post it, I see where I made a mistake, that there was a major glut of COUNTERFEIT KN95 masks coming out of china, and some states bought containers worth of these masks, and they had to be discarded. I stand correct, with apologies.
2 hr 47 min ago
cru8
@jonathan_gleitch

Stop spreading false information. We get enough of that daily on twitter. 3M compared N95 (US standard) to KN95 (China standard). They are similar. Nothing remotely close to your 32% claim or a coffee filter.

https://multimedia.3m.com/...irator-classes-tb.pdf
3 hr 49 min ago
kasperr
I'd love to see Jonathan walking around with a coffee filter around his face and cup of coffee in hand
3 hr 53 min ago
bigpike
@jonathan_gleitch if that's true, why don't they call them KN32 masks?
4 hr 49 min ago
jonathan_gleich
KN95 have like a 32% efficiency for filtering particles, coffee filters are more efficent
6 hr 39 min ago