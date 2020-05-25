GetAMask.store · 17 mins ago
KN95 Filtering Facepiece Respirators
from $29.50 for a 10-pack
free shipping

GetAMask.store offers KN95 Filtering Facepiece Respirators with prices beginning at $29.50 for a 10-pack. (That's a savings of $9, down from $38.95, or 24% off.) Shipping starts at $6.98, or get free shipping with purchases of $50 or more. Buy Now at GetAMask.store

jonathan_gleich
KN95 have like a 32% efficiency for filtering particles, coffee filters are more efficent
46 min ago