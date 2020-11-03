sponsored
MQ Direct · 30 mins ago
40% off
free shipping
MQ Direct offers KN95 face masks for 40% off when you apply coupon code "40OFF". Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at MQ Direct
Details
6 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Colgate Premier Classic Clean Toothbrush 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping via Prime
That's a buck under our previous mention and $3 less than we could find on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Colors may vary.
Features
- Built-in tongue scraper
- Ergonomic handle
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Bircen Night Vision Driving Glasses
$10 $25
free shipping
Apply code "QUXWTADQ" to save $15 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Bircen via Amazon.
- Available in several frame colors (Gunmetal pictured).
Features
- anti-glare
- AL-MG frame
- wrap around for side protection
Cafago · 17 hrs ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$7 $14
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- In Light Blue or Green.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- measures oxygen saturation in blood and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- auto-off
