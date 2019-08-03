New
Macy's · 34 mins ago
KM Home Signature Nomad Kazak 2' x 3' Area Rug
$28 $125
free shipping

Ending today, Macy's offers the KM Home Signature Nomad Kazak 2' x 3' Area Rug in several colors (Navy/Beige pictured) for $30.97. Coupon code "HOME" drops that to $27.87. With free shipping, that's $97 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • A non-slip rug pad is suggested.
Features
  • quick-drying
  • pile height of 0.33''
  • hypo-allergenic
  • moisture-, stain-, and abrasion-resistant
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires in 13 hr
