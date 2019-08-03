- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, Macy's offers the KM Home Signature Nomad Kazak 2' x 3' Area Rug in several colors (Navy/Beige pictured) for $30.97. Coupon code "HOME" drops that to $27.87. With free shipping, that's $97 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Superior Elegant Viking 8x10-Foot Area Rug in Ivory for $68.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $67. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug in several colors (Yellow pictured) from $16.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: Prices now start at $11.99. Shop Now
Gorilla Grip via Amazon offers its Gorilla Grip Original Area Rug Gripper Pad in multiple square and round sizes from $9.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Stores 6'7" x 9'3" Cozy Shag Collection Area Rug in several colors (Gray pictured) for $83.19 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for these colors by at least $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Safavieh 5'1" x 7'6" Dallas Shag Collection Area Rug in Ivory/Dark Grey for $59.98 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 5x7-Foot Lily Collection Area Rug for $109.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the nuLOOM 5x8-Foot Thigpen Area Rug in Grey for $67.58 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Novogratz 5x8-Foot Villa Collection Sardinia Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Charcoal for $53.68 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's takes an extra 20% off a selection sale and clearance home items via coupon code "HOME". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
