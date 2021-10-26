TomTop · 48 mins ago
$125 $320
free shipping
It's $195 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- built-in gyroscope
- 450nm 20W laser tube
- cuts materials from 3mm to 8mm thickness
Details
Comments
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
1 mo ago
HBarSci Printable Educational Coloring and Activity Pages
Free
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
Features
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
TomTop · 1 wk ago
KKmoon 7000mw Desktop Laser Engraver
$106 $239
free shipping
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
Features
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Robotime Music Box 3D Wooden Puzzle
$15 $30
free shipping
Use coupon code "50UWK4RC" for $35 off list and a low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several options (Fishing Kitty pictured).
- Sold by Robotime Online via Amazon.
Features
- functioning music box
- laser-cut wood pieces
- ages 10+
Banggood · 1 wk ago
EleksMaker EleksLaser A3 Pro Laser Engraving Machine
$170 $266
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BG33e688" for a savings of $96. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- 2500mW violet laser
- 11.81" x 15.75" engraving area
- for wood, plastic, paper, bamboo, ox horn, leather, sponge paper, etc.
- Model: A3 Pro
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Kit
$120 $160
free shipping
Apply code "CE3OS" to save $30 and drop the price $20 below our August mention. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- hotbed reaches 110°
- uses 1.75mm filament (5-meters included)
- MK-10 extruder
TomTop · 4 wks ago
GoolRC Quadcopter Drone
$42 $55
free shipping
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from US warehouse.
Features
- 1,200mAh battery
- foldable
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: S162
Sign In or Register