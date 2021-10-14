TomTop · 32 mins ago
$106 $239
free shipping
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
Features
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
1 mo ago
HBarSci Printable Educational Coloring and Activity Pages
Free
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
Features
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Linon Home Decor McLeod 8-Drawer Solid Wood Rolling Storage Cart
$129 $168
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $150 or more across all color options. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Natural. You can also get it in White Wash for $130.
Features
- measures 20.8" x 16" x 40"
- 8 drawers holding up to 22 lbs. each
- made from premium-grade solid wood
- Model: THD02095
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Robotime Music Box 3D Wooden Puzzle
$15 $30
free shipping
Use coupon code "50UWK4RC" for $35 off list and a low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several options (Fishing Kitty pictured).
- Sold by Robotime Online via Amazon.
Features
- functioning music box
- laser-cut wood pieces
- ages 10+
Amazon · 4 days ago
Craft-tastic String Art Kit: Owl Edition
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Check out more deals and gifts under $25.
Features
- suitable for ages 10+
- 3 patterns and 3 foam canvases
- 170 pins and 60 yards of thread
- Model: CT1780
TomTop · 2 days ago
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Kit
$120 $160
free shipping
Apply code "CE3OS" to save $30 and drop the price $20 below our August mention. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- hotbed reaches 110°
- uses 1.75mm filament (5-meters included)
- MK-10 extruder
TomTop · 2 wks ago
GoolRC Quadcopter Drone
$42 $55
free shipping
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from US warehouse.
Features
- 1,200mAh battery
- foldable
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: S162
