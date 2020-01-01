New
KIND Snacks · 1 hr ago
KIND Snacks Subscription
25% off first box
free shipping

With the build your own box option, there are over 70 varieties to choose from. The 20-piece box is $29.99, or the 40-piece is $52.49 after savings. Shop Now at KIND Snacks

Tips
  • After the first month, you'll be billed at the regular price unless you cancel your subscription.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Food & Drink KIND Snacks KIND
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register