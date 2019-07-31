- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Kind Bars Nuts & Spices Protein Bar 12-Pack in Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kind Bars Sweet & Spicy Protein Bar 12-Pack in Sweet Cayenne BBQ or Roasted Jalapeno for $15.99. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $15.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by just under a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canister for $4.96. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $4.71. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Altoids Arctic Mints 1.2-oz. Tin 8-Pack in Peppermint for $8.98. Clip the 20% off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $6.73 and bag free shipping. That's a little under buck less than our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also around $6 below what you'd expect to pay in your local store.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Quaker Instant Grits Variety Pack 48-Count Box for $5.75. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $5.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although it was pennies less in October. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wrigley's Doublemint Chewing Gum 5-Count 40-Pack for $6.99. Checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut that to $6.64. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $8 less than you'd pay for the same quantity in local stores. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
