tiktech.com · 27 mins ago
$65 $99
free shipping
Tiktech offers the KIMO 20V 2-in-1 Cordless Leaf Blower for 40% off, or $65, via coupon code "dealnewsKIMOSG". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
Features
- 2.0 AH battery
- Multi Vacuum for Dust/Trash/Car/Corner Cleaning
Details
Related Offers
eBay · 3 days ago
Fall Cleanup Tools at eBay
up to 75% off
free shipping
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
dalighty.com · 1 wk ago
Grafting Shears
$18 $36
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "GARDEN20" for a savings of $14.
Update: Shipping is now $4. Buy Now at dalighty.com
Tips
- Available in Normal Type01.
Features
- grafting knife
- ABS handle
eBay · 2 wks ago
G.F. Garden 3-Jet Variable Flow Ergonomic Nozzle w/ Quick Connector
$7 $20
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
Features
- soft touch hose quick connector included
- 4.76-gal. pet min at 58 psi max flow
- coned, fixed, and fanned jets
- flow regulator
- Model: GF80545527
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Refurb Sun Joe Electric Leaf Mulcher & Shredder with Bag Attachment
$80 $90
free shipping
Coupon code "3175920" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $13. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
Features
- 13A motor
- adjustable wet/dry settings
- dust-reducing motor cooling system
