KFC · 57 mins ago
KFC Extra Large Popcorn Nuggets w/ 3 Sauces
$10
pickup

That's a whole lot of chicken goodness! Buy Now at KFC

Tips
  • Opt for pickup to avoid local delivery charges.
Features
  • Includes your choice of three sauces.
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
2 comments
Phamtom
You know when the final product does not match the picture? This is a quite an egregious example of that. Definitely not worth the money.
33 min ago
AgentX
I don't see on the website where it mentions this is a "70-piece". They say: "It's an extra-large serving of Popcorn Chicken. "
2 hr 17 min ago